LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 166,667 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,987,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZON. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

OZON traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,185. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $56.48.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.