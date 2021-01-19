LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PEAK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 3,919,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,362. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
