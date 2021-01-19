LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.15. 3,919,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,362. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

