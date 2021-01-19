LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,204 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

In related news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,671,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127,437. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

