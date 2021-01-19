LGT Capital Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,680 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after acquiring an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. 2,540,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,640. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.