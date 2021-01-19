LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after buying an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,690 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,984,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,082. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.52.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

