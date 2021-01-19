LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

In other news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $16.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,489,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 120.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

