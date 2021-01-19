LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,907 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.25% of Apollo Global Management worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 561,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,660. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.