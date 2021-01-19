LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 176.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 2.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.22% of AutoZone worth $60,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.29. 211,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,355. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,185.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,173.65.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 4,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.00, for a total value of $5,006,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $55,862,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

