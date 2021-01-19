LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $30,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $5,514,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $484.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,421. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $516.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

