LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $83,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

