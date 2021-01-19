LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $102.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $102,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 835,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

