LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,819,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,200 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $20,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,371,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,575,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 212,679 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares in the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 22,207,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,199,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 5.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

