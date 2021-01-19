LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,828 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.27% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,024,609 shares of company stock valued at $227,900,124. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 1,041,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

