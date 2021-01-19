LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.23% of The Carlyle Group worth $25,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CG traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 1,048,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

