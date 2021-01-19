LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.64% of WideOpenWest worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 50.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 114,925 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 240.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

WOW stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 344,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,591. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market cap of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

