LGT Capital Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of PPD worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPD by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,224. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

