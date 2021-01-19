LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 150,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $7,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG remained flat at $$24.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166,590. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

