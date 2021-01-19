LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 155,241 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155,241 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.19% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $42,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 87,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,039,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 1,915,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.