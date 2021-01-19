LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 17,710 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of Ross Stores worth $85,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Ross Stores by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,176. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.