LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 179,448 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,448 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.63% of BrightView worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BrightView during the third quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BrightView by 373.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

BV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.88.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.87 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

