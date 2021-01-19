LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 5,077 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 38.2% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.27. 806,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

