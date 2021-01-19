LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 90,000 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of SolarWinds worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,758. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.68 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,429.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 726,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,317,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

