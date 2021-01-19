Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $4.90. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 101,983 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

