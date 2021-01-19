Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004563 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $1.20 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00426959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003273 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

