LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Tops $9.73 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.73 million and $34,345.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,385,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,833,509 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

