Lincoln Capital LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

ROP traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.43. 492,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

