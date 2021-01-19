Lincoln Capital LLC Purchases 2,745 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 46,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,877,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,156,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.79. 2,647,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.