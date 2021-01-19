LINKA (LINKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.60 million and $14,180.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057847 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.00539189 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005595 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042238 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,380.34 or 0.03905260 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00013167 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015684 BTC.
About LINKA
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
LINKA Coin Trading
LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.
