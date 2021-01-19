Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.56 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $170.56 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008922 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,984,980 coins and its circulating supply is 126,999,742 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

