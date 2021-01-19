LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in LKQ by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

