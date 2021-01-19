Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.32. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.