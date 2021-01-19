Lockheed Martin (LMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $347.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.32. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

