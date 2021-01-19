LockTrip 24-Hour Volume Tops $9,237.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001808 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $9,237.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LockTrip alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001222 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.