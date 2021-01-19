Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $105.85.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $3,527,443.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,004 shares of company stock worth $12,874,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

