Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 739463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$14.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

