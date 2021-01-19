Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

Lumentum stock opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.24.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $306,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

