Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.60 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LITE. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of LITE opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

