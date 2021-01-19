Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.91-1.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $478.8-478.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.63 million.Lumentum also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.91-1.99 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $306,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $234,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

