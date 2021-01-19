Luther Burbank (LBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. On average, analysts expect Luther Burbank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

