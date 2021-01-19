LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (MC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA: MC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €440.00 ($517.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €500.00 ($588.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €551.00 ($648.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €590.00 ($694.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €550.00 ($647.06) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €536.00 ($630.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €551.00 ($648.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2020 – LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) was given a new €520.00 ($611.76) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at €499.65 ($587.82) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €503.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €434.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

