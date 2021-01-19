Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.51. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 53,870 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$63.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) alerts:

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.