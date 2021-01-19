Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.10% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 645.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2,465.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 148,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($1.13). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

