Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) Shares Down 1.5%

Magna-Lab Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAGAA)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 5.20.

Magna-Lab (OTCMKTS:MAGAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Magna-Lab Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and merge with an operating company. Previously, the company was engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of disposable medical devices to enhance the effectiveness of magnetic resonance imaging in detection and diagnosis of heart disease.

