MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $522.50.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $523.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $556.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.93. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

