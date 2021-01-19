Maro (MARO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.76 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. Maro has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $1.33 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 922,096,998 coins and its circulating supply is 465,071,842 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

