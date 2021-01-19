Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 7.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.46 and its 200 day moving average is $329.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

