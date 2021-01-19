Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.30.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. The company had a trading volume of 173,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.46 and a 200-day moving average of $329.95. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

