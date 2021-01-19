Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $432,949.58 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $432,949.58 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

