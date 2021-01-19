MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $214,519.44

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $214,519.44 and approximately $26,879.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,218.07 or 1.00089285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025179 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.87 or 0.00350610 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00597790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00157689 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00028289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003943 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars.

