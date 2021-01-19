Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,098 shares of company stock worth $1,517,010 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MXIM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

