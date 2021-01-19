Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 30,000 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,294,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,050 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $232,484.00.

Shares of MDLA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 2,724,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,962. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $40.22.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,797,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,335,000 after buying an additional 3,999,269 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medallia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,567,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,757,000 after buying an additional 1,525,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medallia by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 993,553 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,713,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Medallia by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,122,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after buying an additional 560,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

